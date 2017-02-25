NEWS
Buffon: 'Donnarumma marks an era'
By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon wishes Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a happy 18th birthday. “You have what it takes to mark an era.”

The youngest ever shot-stopper to make his senior Italy debut, today ‘Gigio’ turns 18 and becomes an adult.

“Ciao Gigio, I wish you a very happy birthday. Finally you can enter into the world of the big boys, which you belong to already,” smiled Juventus captain Buffon on Sky Sport Italia.

“Enjoy your age as much as possible, which is the age of maturity. You’ll understand that it’s difficult in the world of adults, but you have all the qualities it takes – moral and human – to create an important space for yourself, be happy and mark an era.”

