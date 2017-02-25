Handanovic: 'Inter on right track at last'

By Football Italia staff

Samir Handanovic believes that “for the first time in five years, Inter are on the right track” with Stefano Pioli and owners Suning Group.

The goalkeeper spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of tomorrow night’s Serie A showdown with Roma.

“The race for a Champions League spot is all still up in the air and Sunday’s game will give us an important response,” said the Slovenia international.

“I hope first of all for a great game and in particular that at the end of it people are only talking about football. It’s a fundamental match for us, very important for them, as Roma are in second place and cannot afford errors if they’re to go for the Scudetto.

“It will be very tough, as over the last couple of weeks I’ve seen them put four goals past Fiorentina, Villarreal and Torino. Having said that, we’re not easy to face either.

“When we played earlier this season, it was so open, end to end stuff without any real tactical shape. We lost because of a set play and left the Olimpico furious, because we really felt that we could’ve won.

“Roma really reflect Luciano Spalletti’s ideas. We need to watch out for Radja Nainggolan and the pace of Mohamed Salah, but Roma aren’t just strong in terms of individual talent, as they are also an organised collective.”

Inter fired Frank de Boer just 84 days after taking over from Roberto Mancini, but Inter finally seem to have found their form under Pioli, winning nine of the last 10 Serie A games.

The club has also invested heavily with the takeover by Chinese group Suning.

“We feel that now we have a solid club behind us that wants to win and make history,” continued Handanovic.

“The new owners don’t just bring money, as it’s all aimed at long-lasting success. Money is all well and good, but they bring a precise objective too.

“For the first time in five years, I really do get the impression Inter are all on the right track. The way the owners presented themselves to us, how they talk and act, it all seems to be so determined. All action, not much chat.

“Zhang Jindong is a charismatic person and every time he spoke to us in the locker room, we went on to win the match.

“Pioli also fired everyone up when he arrived. You could tell he already knew the characteristics of every player he was going to train. Maybe he was waiting for this call.

“The Coach immediately got in sync with the squad, he showed us where he thought we were going wrong and what he wanted from us. Like magic we started to think with a single mind and that changed the general attitude of the team, especially in training. We worked more and more effectively.

“He gave us exceptional motivation and the fact he is an Inter fan was in my view decisive, along with his positive energy and him knowing this was a big chance.

“The Coach is convinced he has an excellent squad that so far hasn’t lived up to its potential.”

What does Handanovic think might’ve happened if Pioli had taken over earlier?

“That’s a mean question… but maybe we’d have a few extra points in the table.”

Handanovic has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester City or Liverpool, as he is frustrated at never playing in the Champions League proper.

“More than the lack of silverware, I was hurt by the feeling that Inter would never be able to compete at a certain level, even before the season started. There were truly massive changes in the club and it didn’t help that we changed Coach and players so often too.

“I could see people disappointed by fourth or fifth place, and I understood that, but in reality we couldn’t have done better because the other teams were stronger.

“Have I ever regretted coming to Inter? Never! A call from Inter is the dream of every player. At Udinese I saw his marvellous side win Scudetto titles and the Champions League. Inter are still now one of the five or six most prestigious clubs in the world and now we feel like we’re at the start of something important again.

“I would remain at Inter even without Champions League football. Besides, there’s no guarantee we won’t go straight in next season.”

