Tolisso to cost Juventus €40m

By Football Italia staff

Juventus reportedly have a pact for midfielder Corentin Tolisso, but Olympique Lyonnais only want €40m cash, not Mario Lemina.

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed this week that there would be some major sales over the summer, referencing the January offer they rejected for Tolisso.

According to Tuttosport newspaper, the €40m price-tag will not budge and above all the club only accepts cash.

Juve were hoping to include Lemina as part of the deal, therefore lowering the cost of the operation.

Meanwhile, Tolisso spoke about his recent red card for a shocking tackle.

“I’m not a nasty player, far from it,” he told L’Equipe. “I know how to control myself. I’m generally a thinker before I do things. Unfortunately, this time I didn’t think about it.”

