Montella: 'Milan can dominate Sassuolo'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella has “no regrets” and urges Milan to “dominate the game” against Sassuolo, but shrugs off refereeing controversy.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Winning always helps boost a team’s confidence,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We will face an important opponent who over the years have proved they can beat anyone. We just hope that all the talk will be about the football and not like the last time we met.

“Sassuolo are finding their form and important players are returning from injury. Aside from Domenico Berardi, Sassuolo are also good at creating opportunities with the whole team. We need to cut off the supply to Berardi.

“It’s true we had a generous penalty last time we faced Sassuolo, but since then we’ve been on the receiving end of errors that we always accepted. I never talk about referees, but this season Milan are in credit when it comes to refereeing errors.

“We must try to dominate the game and to win. Right now, the points count more than the performances, but it’s not true that we concede goals on the counter-attack.”

Pressed on his future as President Silvio Berlusconi prepares to sell the club to Chinese investors, Montella was calm.

“One of the happiest moments of my career was signing for Milan, a dream I’d had since childhood. If I should remain, I’d be very happy. If not, I’d forever thank Berlusconi and Galliani. I have no regrets.”

Last night Milan had a big team dinner, including Montella and CEO Adriano Galliani. The only absentee was Gigio Donnarumma, who turns 18 today and was given time off to celebrate his birthday.

“The dinner was something spontaneous, as the players wanted to spend time together. I am happy that Donnarumma reached this milestone and I hope that now he can be left in peace.

“I don’t know if he can be stronger than Gigi Buffon, but I do hope he has just as great a career and to win something more on the international stage.”

Carlos Bacca received a huge offer from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian this week, but opted to remain with Milan.

“We are happy with his decision and he has our utmost confidence.”

Montella is likely to start the Colombian tomorrow afternoon, especially as Gianluca Lapadula returned from the Italy training camp with “a swollen ankle.”

