Saturday February 25 2017
Petagna makes Atalanta Euro pledge
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna believes they can beat Napoli today and pledges to bleach his hair if they qualify for Europe.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo today at 17.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We must be very focused and aggressive, preventing Napoli from getting into their usual rhythm, just as we did last time out,” Petagna told the Corriere dello Sport.

“Our dream is the Europa League and if we continue playing like this, then we can do it. If Atalanta go into Europe, I’ll bleach my hair like Gomez. Papu is a phenomenon and I hope he’ll give us more moments of magic.

“It’s true I am not scoring that much at the moment, but for me an assist or earning a penalty is worth the same as a goal.”

