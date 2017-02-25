Spalletti: 'Rather Dzeko than Icardi'

By Football Italia staff

Roma boss Luciano Spalletti praised Inter Coach Stefano Pioli’s tactical intelligence, but won’t swap Edin Dzeko with Mauro Icardi.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We have to take it one game at a time – there is no other option,” noted the Coach in his Press conference.

“Pedal to the metal, we’ve got to give it our all. We cannot underestimate any of the matches we’ve got coming up.”

The Giallorossi face Inter on Sunday, go into the Coppa Italia semi-final with Lazio on Wednesday, then Napoli in Serie A ahead of the Europa League with Olympique Lyonnais.

“Stefano Pioli has done a great job at Inter and knows how to convince his players, how to describe the tactics – everyone knows that about him. He changed system to two trequartista and a centre-forward, with three centre-backs and found different alternatives, but we are ready to face a winning team.

“Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic are both strong players. I expect Danilo D’Ambrosio will be on Bruno Peres more, as the two teams play in fairly similar style. The duels are fundamental and these are two sides with a lot of quality.

“We have a strong squad and my only expectation is that if a strong player were to leave, he would be suitably replaced. The Roma fans can relax, as there is competence and passion here.”

Dzeko and Icardi are fighting it out for the Capocannoniere title, so would Spalletti like a swap?

“No swap, I am holding on tight to Dzeko. Also Kostas Manolas is fully fit and will play.”

Pioli and Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri both pointed out recently that Roma have received more penalties than any other Serie A side.

“I didn’t understand what they were referring to. I know that in 19 rounds last season Roma had one penalty and nobody made comparisons with other teams. They are strong Coaches and perhaps needed to underline these things to highlight their status compared with us weaker fellows…”

Last night the Mayor of Rome finally gave the all-clear for the Stadio della Roma project to go ahead.

“The stadium is important and I think we’ve achieved an extraordinary result, fundamental for the city. I am glad Mayor Virginia Raggi managed to reach an agreement with everyone thanks to dialogue in a difficult situation.

“It’s an important achievement for the club and the reason why English and German football clubs have more economic potential than the Italian ones. Stadiums bring revenue, beauty and bring people closer to this sport. Roma will be a club even more people want to join in future.”

Roma squad for Inter: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny; Manolas, Emerson, Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Jesus. Rudiger, Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Strootman, Grenier, Paredes, Nainggolan; Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

