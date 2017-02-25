Maldini: 'I still have Milan doubts'

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini still has “the same doubts” on Milan’s Chinese takeover and admits it’s harder for clubs like Juventus to disguise the Leonardo Bonucci-Max Allegri row.

The Italy and Rossoneri legend spoke to Radio Due and was asked about Silvio Berlusconi’s sale after 31 years.

“I am ever more convinced that I made the right choice not to work for the new owners and I have the same doubts a week from the closing that I did back then,” warned Maldini.

“For now I am happy as I am. I never expected anything from Milan and it’s only right that I experience the situation this way. If I were to return to work in the world of football, it would certainly be for Milan.”

Maldini was also asked about some of the controversies of this week, such as Juventus sending Bonucci to the stands for a touchline row with Coach Allegri.

“The Coach has a right to make these decisions. He has to make them, as he is responsible for the group. Of course these things happen, you are tired, irritable and it really doesn’t take much to knock you off guard.

“The difference now is that we didn’t used to have all those TV cameras capturing every moment. I had arguments with teammates and Coaches, but none of you saw them.”

Ranieri lifted the Premier League title with the miraculous Leicester City only nine months ago and was sacked this week.

“Ranieri made history and nobody can cancel that. It’ll be tough for anyone to repeat it, especially in modern football, which has so little gratitude.

“Mind you, gratitude should not be expected or demanded. Professionals above all do this work for passion. Firing a Coach is easier than getting rid of 30 players, clearly. Many times the rapport is damaged and clubs make some often hasty decisions.

“The contribution of a Coach is underestimated, as many of them really do write the history not just of their own clubs, but of football as a whole.”

