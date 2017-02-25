Zeman: 'Pescara one game at a time'

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman told Pescara to “take it one game at a time” after their 5-0 demolition of Genoa and ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Chievo.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We have to take it one game at a time and I hope the lads show the same hunger they had against Genoa last Sunday,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I am satisfied with the efforts of the lads and their curiosity, as they are eager to know how to work at their best. We mustn’t create any timetables for our recovery, as we’ll take it one match at a time, three points at a time.

“Chievo are an experienced side with quality. They know how much they can risk and when to be careful in defence. Maran’s style of football has really made the most of the players at his disposal.”

Alberto Gilardino is still on the treatment table and Zeman confirmed he’ll use the same XI that beat Genoa 5-0 on his debut.

“I need aggressive players who can move the ball quickly. This squad played well under Massimo Oddo, but were always too slow. I hope that physically the squad can improve to play a more vivacious style of football, more vertical passes and less possession.”

Pescara have the worst penalty record in Serie A so far this season, missing with several different players.

“It’s a psychological problem more than anything else,” continued Zeman.

“When you get to the penalty spot and think you’re going to change your mind on where to put it, you may as well just leave it for someone else to take.”

Zeman was asked about the shock dismissal of Claudio Ranieri by Leicester City this week.

“He received the award as Coach of 2016 only a few weeks ago, but Leicester will never again win the Premier League title. Coaches can get dismissed in football, that’s why I am here now, but when you don’t win them there’s always a risk.”

Pescara squad for Chievo: Fiorillo, Bizzarri, Aldegani, Biraghi, Coda, Crescenzi, Fornasier, Vitturini, Zampano, Stendardo, Bovo, Benali, Brugman, Bruno, Memushaj, Muntari, Verre, Kastanos, Caprari, Cerri, Mitrita, Pepe, Muric

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.