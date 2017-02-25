Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s Serie A games, as it’s third against fourth with Napoli-Atalanta and leaders Juventus host Empoli.

The round begins at the Stadio San Paolo at 17.00 GMT when on form Napoli welcome an Atalanta side that is surprising everyone in the race for European qualification.

Maurizio Sarri will be tempted to rest some stars ahead of Tuesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final with Juventus, so Papu Gomez and Andrea Petagna – who already beat Napoli once this season – could cause an upset.

At 19.45 GMT, Serie A leaders Juventus host Empoli in Turin and try to keep the same level of focus that saw them beat Porto in the Champions League.

