EDF: 'Milan copy Sassuolo approach'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco feels Milan “have adopted some of the Sassuolo philosophy” by focusing on young players and attacking football.

They go head-to-head on Sunday at 14.00 GMT

“Milan are in good shape and have adopted some of the Sassuolo philosophy of relying on talented youth coming up through the ranks,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“This is a game like any other, still worth three points, and we must show enthusiasm to improve our current status in the table.

“I am impressed with the way Vincenzo Montella has worked on the psychology of the squad and created a real team unit. I’m happy for him, as Vincenzo is a friend, but tomorrow he’ll face a friend who wants to win this game.”

Earlier this season Milan won a spectacular 4-3 thriller at San Siro, but the Rossoneri have lost all three Serie A trips to the Mapei Stadium.

“Luca Antei is out, Simone Missiroli didn’t train until Thursday due to a bereavement, but I do keep him in mind for this game. I will choose the best line-up for the occasion that I believe can hurt Milan.

“Hopefully Domenico Berardi can break his goal drought, though I’ll be interested more in the performance than the goal. For tomorrow I must choose between Gregoire Defrel and Alessandro Matri.”

