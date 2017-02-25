Gomez: 'Atalanta want Napoli result'

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez warns Atalanta “came to Napoli in order to pick up points, as we too want to play in Europe.”

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We came to Napoli in order to pick up points, as we too want to play in Europe,” the little Argentine told Mediaset Premium.

“This is a very tough match and we are about to go into two head-to-head clashes. We must be aggressive and not leave Napoli the space to make their quality count.

“We want to give the fans an important achievement like qualification for the Europa League. We can only hope that Napoli will be distracted.”

On Tuesday the Partenopei play Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final, then clash in Serie A with Roma.

