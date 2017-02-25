NEWS
Saturday February 25 2017
De Sciglio back for Sassuolo-Milan
By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio is back in the Milan squad against Sassuolo tomorrow after his badly sprained ankle.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri are still without injured Luca Antonelli, Riccardo Montolivo, Jack Bonaventura and Alessio Romagnoli.

De Sciglio has been out of action since a crunching Rodrigo De Paul tackle sprained his ankle on January 29, a 2-1 defeat to Udinese.

There were fears he’d be sidelined for the rest of the season, but fortunately avoided a fracture or ligament damage.

Vincenzo Montella noted Gianluca Lapadula returned from the Italy training camp with a swollen ankle, but he too is in the squad.

Milan squad for Sassuolo: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Abate, Calabria, De Sciglio, Gomez, Paletta, Vangioni, Zapata; Bertolacci, Mati Fernandez, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa; Bacca, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

