Brozovic and Icardi back for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Marcelo Brozovic and Mauro Icardi are in the Inter squad to face Roma tomorrow night, though Joao Miranda sits out a ban.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Stefano Pioli is forced to change his defence, as Miranda is suspended, so Gary Medel steps in to a centre-back role.

The good news is that Brozovic has been training over the last couple of days and is included in the squad.

Above all, top scorer Icardi returns after his two-match ban for insulting the referee expired.

Inter squad for Roma: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Ansaldi, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, D’Ambrosio, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa, Pinamonti

