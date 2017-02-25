Line-ups: Juventus-Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Juventus make changes as they host Empoli, bringing back Leonardo Bonucci with Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado and Gonzalo Higuain.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens on the Liveblog.

The Bianconeri are top of the Serie A table and fresh from Wednesday’s 2-0 Champions League victory away to 10-man Porto.

Max Allegri sent Bonucci to the stands in that game after a blazing touchline row, as a message had to be sent to the rest of the squad that disrespect will no longer be tolerated.

Bonucci returns to the starting XI this evening, as Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Stephan Lichtsteiner are rested.

Claudio Marchisio steps in for Sami Khedira, while Paulo Dybala is rested, using Mario Mandzukic in a trident attack with Juan Cuadrado and Higuain.

Allegri already confirmed Gigi Buffon would be rested in favour of Norberto Neto.

Empoli make the trip without injured top scorer Levan Mchedlidze, but former Napoli trequartista Omar El Kaddouri pulls the strings behind Manuel Pucciarelli and Guido Marilungo.

Empoli avoided defeat only once in 11 visits to Turin between Serie A and the Coppa Italia, a goalless draw in November 1998. They scored only seven goals here and conceded 31.

Juventus: Neto; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Pjanic, Sturaro; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic

Empoli: Skorupski; Laurini, Bellusci, Costa, Pasqual; Krunic, Diousse, Jose Mauri; El Kaddouri; Pucciarelli, Marilungo

