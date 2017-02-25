Napoli stunned by 10-man Atalanta

Atalanta caused a huge upset, beating Napoli when down to 10 men thanks to a Mattia Caldara brace to move within three points of third place.

This has thrown the Champions League qualification race into confusion and the Partenopei suffered their first Serie A defeat of 2017.

Defender Caldara got his maiden top flight brace to stun the Stadio San Paolo, though in the first half Napoli did hit the crossbar twice with Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.

Franck Kessie saw red for two bookable offences in quick succession, but that didn’t stop Atalanta doubling their advantage.

