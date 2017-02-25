Gomez: 'Atalanta on Inter level'

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez said Atalanta’s game went to plan conquering Napoli at the San Paolo and they are “on the same level as Inter, Lazio and Milan.”

Mattia Caldara bagged a brace as the Orobici earned a 2-0 victory in Naples, despite seeing Franck Kessie sent off.

“We prepared very well during the week and watched the video of the first game we played this season, so knew how to face these champions,” Gomez told Sky Sport Italia.

“We had little use for a draw or a defeat, we came here to win and we did it.”

Atalanta beat Napoli 1-0 earlier this term, so did the ‘double’ without conceding a goal against the most prolific side in Serie A.

“Caldara scored two goals, but Andrea Conti, Leonardo Spinazzola and Andrea Petagna were also great tonight. They have character that was given to them by working in the Atalanta youth academy.”

Atalanta are now in fourth place, just three points behind Napoli and with a superior head-to-head record. Can they challenge for a Champions League spot?

“Juventus, Roma and Napoli are a step above the rest. We know that we can fight it out with Inter, Lazio and Milan, we’re on that level.”

