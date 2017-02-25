Sturaro: 'Juve tired, but motivated'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sturaro warned Juventus are tired going into the Empoli game tonight, but “nobody can doubt our motivation.”

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT

This is arguably the easy step in a difficult fixture list, as they beat Porto 2-0 away in the Champions League on Wednesday and this Tuesday face Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

“At the end of the day, every game is the same, and this one can be the most difficult of the lot,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“After the trip to Oporto we spent a lot of time travelling and didn’t have a chance to train much, but nobody can doubt our motivation this evening.

“I am happy to be in the starting XI. I always feel the Coach, club and teammates have faith in me.”

