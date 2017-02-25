Inzaghi: 'Lazio focus on Udinese'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi urged Lazio to focus on Udinese and not get distracted by the upcoming Coppa Italia semi-final with Roma.

The Serie A clash kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Without doubt we have to leave Roma out of our minds,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We are facing an Udinese side that is coming off two undeserved defeats. I was fortunate enough to be coached by Gigi Del Neri, so I know he’s well-prepared and will do everything to make it a great game.

“I saw my players are focused, they know that we have to focus on Udinese. The only imperative is to bring home the three points and continue this run of positive results with good football.

“I have to make a few evaluations, as some players are carrying a few knocks. I do have some like Patric, Stefan Radu and Senad Lulic who won’t be there on Wednesday in the Coppa, so they’ll start with Udinese.

“Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has recovered, but has been coming off an intense period and we’ll see whether he needs to rest.

“This is an important week for Lazio and we don’t have any easy games. Udinese have some really experienced players who can be decisive. We want to go all the way.”

Federico Marchetti is not in the squad yet after a muscular injury and is also in doubt against Roma on Wednesday.

Last night Roma got the go-ahead to build their own stadium and Lazio immediately demanded equal treatment for their own project.

“It’s pleasing news, as Lazio and Roma represent the city of Rome, so it’s only right that both should have their own purposed-built stadiums,” noted Inzaghi.

