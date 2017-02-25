Lopez: 'Palermo must beat Samp'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez told Palermo they have no option other than to get points against Sampdoria in the early Sunday game.

It kicks off at 11.30 GMT

“We need points in every game and against every team we possibly can,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We tried against Juventus, even if the result didn’t bear fruit. We must try to whittle down our individual errors, as those are damaging the whole team. I told the lads they must be concentrated from start to finish.

“If we want to send a strong signal, we have to beat Sampdoria. After the Napoli game, I said we needed to provide much better service for Ilija Nestorovski.

“Sampdoria are solid and run hard with two very good centre-forwards. We’ve got to fight for every ball.”

Lopez has generally not started Alessandro Diamanti since taking over and he insists there is a reason.

“Diamanti has done very well coming off the bench, as he is someone who can change a game and shake things up.”

Edoardo Goldaniga is suspended with Stefan Silva, Giuseppe Pezzella, Slobodan Rajkovic and Simone Lo Faso injured.

Palermo squad for Sampdoria: Fulignati, Marson, Posavec; Aleesami, Andelkovic, Cionek, Gonzalez, Morganella, Rispoli, Sunjic, Vitiello; Bruno Henrique, Chochev, Gazzi, Jajalo; Balogh, Bonfiglio, Diamanti, Embalo, Nestorovski, Sallai, Trajkovski

