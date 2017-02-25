Juventus wear Empoli down

Mario Mandzukic – with the aid of the crossbar and Lukasz Skorupski – and Alex Sandro eventually broke Empoli down for a 2-0 Juventus victory.

This was their 30th consecutive Serie A home win, an on-going all-time record, which put more pressure on Roma as they visit Inter tomorrow night.

It took a surprising amount of time to get through the Empoli wall, but Mandzukic’s header off the crossbar – and off Skorupski – breached their defences.

Alex Sandro then turned brilliantly to nutmeg Vincent Laurini with a snooker shot into the far bottom corner.

The encounter also marked the return of Leonardo Bonucci, who had been dropped due to disciplinary reasons.

