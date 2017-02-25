NEWS
Saturday February 25 2017
Juventus wear Empoli down
By Football Italia staff

Mario Mandzukic – with the aid of the crossbar and Lukasz Skorupski – and Alex Sandro eventually broke Empoli down for a 2-0 Juventus victory.

This was their 30th consecutive Serie A home win, an on-going all-time record, which put more pressure on Roma as they visit Inter tomorrow night.

It took a surprising amount of time to get through the Empoli wall, but Mandzukic’s header off the crossbar – and off Skorupski – breached their defences.

Alex Sandro then turned brilliantly to nutmeg Vincent Laurini with a snooker shot into the far bottom corner.

The encounter also marked the return of Leonardo Bonucci, who had been dropped due to disciplinary reasons.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how this game and Napoli 0-2 Atalanta unfolded on the Liveblog.

