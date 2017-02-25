Atalanta crowds greet the team

By Football Italia staff

Hundreds of Atalanta fans greeted the team at the airport in Bergamo after their shock 2-0 victory away to Napoli.

The Orobici returned home this evening and were met by crowds of supporters with flags and fireworks.

This enthusiasm has been sparked by their best ever Serie A season, flying into fourth place and just three points away from Napoli in third.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are more accustomed to fighting off the threat of relegation, but are suddenly challenging for a place in Europe.

They have put together 16 wins, three draws and seven defeats this season, scoring 42 goals and conceding 26.

It’s particularly remarkable considering Gasperini was almost fired a month into the campaign for poor results.

Atalanta also sold midfielder Roberto Gagliardini to Inter in January, but have maintained their form anyway.

Image via @atalanta_bc

