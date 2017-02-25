NEWS
Saturday February 25 2017
Alex Sandro: 'Celebratory samba'
By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro credited Juventus for maintaining patience in their 2-0 win over Empoli and celebrated with a samba.

“I am happy with the goal, of course, but the most important thing was to get the victory,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, as Empoli are a well-organised and pretty solid team, but we stayed patient and struck at the right moment."

The Brazilian danced to mark his second Serie A goal of the season, joined by Juan Cuadrado and Dani Alves.

“We celebrated with a samba. We do it a lot in the locker room!”

Juve now go into Tuesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final with Napoli.

“It is always important, the people care about the Coppa Italia and we will work to get the victory.”

