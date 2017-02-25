Perisic-Alexis Sanchez swap?

By Football Italia staff

Inter could try to use Ivan Perisic as part of an exchange deal to swoop for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, also wanted by Juventus.

Alexis is increasingly unlikely to extend his contract with Arsenal, which is due to expire in June 2018, so a summer sale seems inevitable.

Serie A is calling after his initial successful spell at Udinese, with Juventus and Inter showing a lot of interest.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Nerazzurri hope to get the upper hand in this situation by offering Perisic as part of an exchange deal.

Arsene Wenger has long been a fan of the Croatian winger, who recently changed agent to Fali Ramadani.

English papers are also suggesting that Chile international Gary Medel could be used as part of the swap for Sanchez.

