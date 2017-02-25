Martusciello: 'Empoli alive and kicking'

By Football Italia staff

Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello thought they held out as long as possible against runaway Serie A leaders Juventus.

The Tuscans went into the break 0-0 in Turin and Lukasz Skorupski had precious few saves to make.

However, Mario Mandzukic’s header went in off the crossbar and the goalkeeper, then Alex Sandro netted a second for the 2-0 result.

“The first half was excellent and for long periods we were able to keep their midfield under control, passing the ball around well,” Martusciello told Mediaset Premium.

“In the end, Juve are the strongest side in Serie A and the enormous gulf in quality emerged. I certainly won’t complain about our performance.

“When it comes to safety, there’s a long road ahead of us and we need to be more efficient in front of goal to finish off some of these chances.

“We’re alive and kicking, playing some good football.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.