Fiorentina fans stage protest

By Football Italia staff

Over 300 Fiorentina fans staged a protest at the training ground this morning, hurling insults at players, Coach Paulo Sousa and the club owners.

The Viola’s season is to all intents and purposes already over, as they crashed out of the Europa League to Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday despite leading 3-0 on aggregate just before half-time in the second leg.

They were already out of the Coppa Italia and are lagging far behind in the race for a top six finish in Serie A.

Today ultras gathered at the training ground to hurl insults at the players, Coach Sousa and the Della Valle brothers – Andrea and Diego – who own the club.

They also met with directors Pantaleo Corvino and Giancarlo Antognoni for around 10 minutes at the gates of the training ground.

The fans complained that not enough money was being put into the transfer market both in the summer and over the January window.

Only Antognoni seemed to escape their ire, as the Viola legend has only recently arrived for a role within the club.

Fiorentina face Torino on Monday evening and it’s reported Sousa could be sacked if they emerge with another defeat.

