Mihajlovic angrily hits back at critics

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic did not hold back in his fiery Press conference ahead of Torino’s clash with Fiorentina. “Nobody can say I don’t have balls.”

“I read some bad things about Torino over the last few days and people might think there’s nothing but rubble left here,” said the Coach.

“It’s true we’ve had some inconsistent results, but we are already getting back on track. Since three points were assigned for a win, this remains one of Torino’s best seasons in Serie A.

“Naturally we have to improve, but this team is made to attack and must not be afraid. Torino is a single entity, there are no divisions and we are united. At the end of the campaign we’ll see where we are, but I am sure it will be considered a good season with many impressive young players launched on to the stage.”

Fiorentina are probably in even worse condition, as their fans are protesting after crashing out of the Europa League and Coppa Italia.

Mihajlovic knows that scenario all too well, having been the Viola Coach for two years.

“I expect to see an angry Fiorentina, so we need to be solid in defence. I have the same hunger for Torino as I did my first day. Every morning I wake up happy to be here and eager to do my job.

“I accept criticism, but not insults. Nobody can say I don’t have balls or that I lied to them. Anyone who claims that should say it to my face, but I’m sure they never will.”

Mihajlovic also turned his focus to Claudio Ranieri’s shock dismissal nine months after winning a miraculous Premier League title.

“Unfortunately even in England they are taking on bad Italian habits. There is no gratitude or recognition in football. I consider Claudio a friend and a great Coach. They ought to build a statue in his honour.”

The English papers suggest certain players helped to push Ranieri towards the sack.

“It’s just incredible, they ought to be forced to play without a Coach at all, see how they like it…”

