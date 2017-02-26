Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

Join us for the build-up and action as it happens from every Serie A game, including Milan’s trip to Sassuolo, Andrea Mandorlini’s Genoa debut and the Inter-Roma showdown.

We begin at 11.30 GMT at the Stadio Barbera with Palermo knowing they must beat Sampdoria to have a chance of breaking away from the relegation zone.

At 14.00 GMT, Milan aim to end their Sassuolo taboo at the Mapei Stadium up against their bete noir Domenico Berardi, while Mandorlini makes his debut on the Genoa bench against Bologna.

Zdenek Zeman won 5-0 on his Pescara comeback and wants to keep that momentum going with a trip to Chievo.

Crotone v Cagliari should promise plenty of goals, while Lazio can take advantage of other fixtures to beat Udinese and climb into prestigious European places.

At 19.45 GMT, all eyes turn to San Siro for what ought to be a classic, as fifth-placed Inter host Roma in second.

Not only is this a head-to-head for Champions League ambitions, it’s also the return of Mauro Icardi from a two-match ban and he’s up against fellow Capocannoniere contender Edin Dzeko.

