NEWS
Sunday February 26 2017
Emerson in doubt for Inter-Roma
By Football Italia staff

Emerson Palmieri is in doubt for tonight’s showdown between Roma and Inter, so requires a late fitness test.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

According to the latest reports out of the Giallorossi camp, Emerson has a muscular problem and remains in doubt to start this evening.

He had one fitness test already this morning, accompanied by club staff, just outside the hotel.

Roma are already without Alessandro Florenzi due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

It’s possible Stephan El Shaarawy could step in if Emerson can’t make it, but he provides far less defensive cover on the left.

