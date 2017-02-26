Cassano open to Virtus Entella

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano could be about to resume his career in Serie B with Virtus Entella.

The immensely-talented but flawed character is currently a free agent after terminating his contract with Sampdoria by mutual consent.

He has not played all season and refused a move abroad, rejecting the idea of MLS or the Chinese Super League.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Cassano had at first ruled out dropping down into Serie B, but is now changing his mind.

Virtus Entella have long been interested in FantAntonio, offering him a two-and-a-half-year contract.

It’s believed Cassano will decide either way by Tuesday.

Entella are currently eighth in the Serie B table and are based in Liguria, so Cassano wouldn't need to move house.

