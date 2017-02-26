HT: Palermo lead Samp from the spot

By Football Italia staff

Palermo have taken the half-time lead over Sampdoria thanks to their first penalty of the season – albeit a soft one.

Follow the action as it happens from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rosanero desperately needed a victory to keep their hopes of survival alive, as the Diego Lopez impact had worn off with two straight defeats going into this game. Edoardo Goldaniga was suspended with Slobodan Rajkovic, Stefan Silva and Giuseppe Pezzella injured. Samp had Pedro Torreira banned and a poor record at the Stadio Barbera, managing three draws from their last six trips here since a win in November 2005. In fact, the Blucerchiati had just one victory in the last 13 meetings with Palermo, home and away.

Fabio Quagliarella missed an absolute sitter after five minutes, as he sprung the offside trap on a Luca Cigarini through ball and went round Josip Posavec, but thought he had less space than he did and rolled the finish across an empty net.

Cigarini went for goal himself with a scorcher from distance that Posavec palmed round the base of the post.

Palermo also threatened, as Bruno Henrique’s effort was deflected into the path of Norbert Balogh, who forced Emiliano Viviano into a desperate save from point-blank range.

The Rosanero had been the only side yet to receive a penalty this season, but they were given the benefit of the doubt after Bartosz Bereszynski connected with Balogh when trying to get on the end of an Andrea Rispoli cross. Following a brief discussion with his teammate Balogh, Ilija Nestorovski stepped up and converted powerfully into the roof of the net.

Ivaylo Chochev drilled just wide of the far post, as the Sicilians gained confidence. On the stroke of half-time, Quagliarella forced a fine reaction save out of Posavec, but replays showed the offside flag was incorrectly raised.

Palermo 1-0 Sampdoria (Half-Time)

Nestorovski pen 31 (P)

Palermo: Posavec; Rispoli, Cionek, Andelkovic, Aleesami; Gazzi, Chochev; Sallai, Bruno Henrique, Balogh; Nestorovski

Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Barreto, Cigarini, Djuricic; Praet; Quagliarella, Schick

Ref: Doveri

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.