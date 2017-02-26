Line-ups: Lazio-Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Lazio hand the midfield reins to 20-year-old Alessandro Murgia in the absence of Lucas Biglia as they have to get past Udinese to push for Europe.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from every Serie A game as it happens on our Liveblog.

The Aquile have a golden opportunity to surge up the standings after Napoli’s shock defeat to Atalanta, while Milan visit Sassuolo and there’s an Inter-Roma showdown tonight.

Simone Inzaghi is forced into some changes, as Federico Marchetti is on the treatment table with captain Biglia suspended.

He takes the brave decision to reward 20-year-old youth team product Murgia with the keys to midfield in his first Serie A start.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is rested in favour of Senad Lulic, but Ciro Immobile does start rather than Filip Djordjevic.

Felipe Anderson and Keita Balde Diao still provide plenty of firepower down the wings.

Udinese have quite a few issues going into the Stadio Olimpico, as Rodrigo De Paul and Emil Hallfredsson are both banned.

Ryder Matos therefore steps into the trident attack with Duvan Zapata and Cyril Thereau.

Both Sven Kums and Jakub Jankto start together, dropping Seko Fofana.

Udinese have beaten Lazio just once in their last eight meetings, home and away in all competition. They earned a 1-0 victory at the Olimpico in September 2014, along with one draw and six losses.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, De Vrij, Hoedt, Radu; Murgia, Parolo, Lulic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Keita

Udinese: Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Felipe, Samir; Jankto, Kums, Badu; Matos, Duvan Zapata, Thereau

Ref: Pairetto

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.