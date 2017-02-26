Line-ups: Sassuolo-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan have Carlos Bacca and Gerard Deulofeu leading the way as they face down their taboo – Sassuolo and Domenico Berardi.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Rossoneri have visited the Mapei Stadium three times in Serie A and lost every single trip.

In October there was a thrilling 4-3 Milan victory at San Siro, so we hope for more entertainment and goals in Reggio-Emilia this afternoon.

Luca Antonelli, Alessio Romagnoli, Jack Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo are still sidelined, but Mattia De Sciglio is back for a place on the bench after his sprained ankle against Udinese.

Bacca is at the centre of the trident attack, supported by Spaniards Suso and Deulofeu, with Jose Ernesto Sosa pulling the midfield strings.

Sassuolo are rediscovering their form and it’s no coincidence that it happened when Berardi returned from over three months out injured.

Berardi is the bete noir for Milan, having scored eight goals past them in just seven previous meetings, including all four when Sassuolo beat them 4-3 here in January 2014.

He also bagged a hat-trick in 2015.

Pol Lirola, Francesco Magnanelli, Luca Antei and Davide Biondini are still on the treatment table, as is Paolo Cannavaro, so Federico Peluso moves to centre-back for Cristian Dell’Orco at left-back.

Gregoire Defrel gets the nod ahead of Alessandro Matri to start up front.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Gazzola, Acerbi, Peluso, Dell’Orco; Pellegrini, Aquilani, Duncan; Berardi, Defrel, Politano

Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Paletta, Zapata, Vangioni; Kucka, Sosa, Bertolacci; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu

