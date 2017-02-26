EDF: 'Referee ruined the match'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco was frustrated at the refereeing errors that blighted Sassuolo’s defeat to Milan. “We see our work ruined like this.”

There were numerous contentious incidents in the 1-0 result at the Mapei Stadium, from Carlos Bacca hitting the penalty with both feet to Gabriel Paletta’s obvious kick on Matteo Politano ignored in the box.

“There are so many incidents that went against us, but even then we had the chances and weren’t sharp enough to finish them off,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“There’s no point standing here talking about it. What we need is competence. We work every day to prepare for a great performance and then to see it ruined like this… it’s a real shame.

“My players got increasingly irritable, which is understandable in the circumstances. Domenico Berardi missed his penalty because he was still annoyed at being booked for simulation on another penalty just before that.

“I always tried to calm down the tension and controversy around this fixture. We are not Milan or one of the other important clubs, we realise that.

“I am happy with the performance, as we put Milan on the ropes for a good half-hour.”

