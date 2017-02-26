'Udinese season par'

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri believes Udinese's season has been 'in line with expectations' despite three straight defeats.

The Bianconeri were beaten by a controversial Ciro Immobile penalty for Lazio in this afternoon's match at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, speaking post-game, the experienced tactician praised his players' performance and added that he has done the job asked of him since he replaced Beppe Iachini in October.

"The team played with character at a difficult stadium, we created a lot of dangerous situations.

"However, we are having a season in line with expectations. We are close to safety and we need to prepare for next season.

"Today we had different chances, but we found it hard to score goals. We need to work on that and also talk about the positives."

The decision to award the Biancocelesti the decisive spot-kick was a controversial one, with Del Neri still in the dark as to why it was given.

"I don't know why the referee blew his whistle."

