Mandorlini: 'Destiny for Ntcham'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Mandorlini was relieved to get a point on his Genoa debut against Bologna. “It was destiny that Olivier Ntcham should score.”

The new Coach replaced Ivan Juric this week and had been trailing on home turf to 10-man Bologna until substitute Ntcham’s last-gasp curler into the top corner.

“It was a very intense day,” Mandorlini told Sky Sport Italia. “We created many chances and, as so often happens, when you think you’re on top that is when you concede a goal.

“Things got complicated and after the red card we had one block after another. In the end it was destiny that Ntcham should score.”

Ntcham had not even been the first choice as substitute, as Goran Pandev had been warming up for some time.

“There was a misunderstanding with Goran. No players are happy to come on in stoppages and I saw Goran was stressed out, so I preferred to give the chance to Ntcham. His first shot almost hit a pigeon, but the second was in the back of the net.

“I am happy for him and the whole team, as they deserved the draw. Genoa did do well in the first half of the season, so I didn’t want to make too many changes.

“Now we have to take it one game at a time. Today I used Mauricio Pinilla and Giovanni Simeone together because they are compatible and can hurt the opposition defences.”

