Donadoni: 'Late equaliser hurts'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni concedes the last-gasp Genoa draw “really hurts” as 10-man Bologna fumbled the advantage.

Federico Viviani’s free kick had put them in front at Marassi and they held out even after Vasilis Torosidis saw red for stopping a Giovanni Simeone counter.

However, deep into stoppages, Olivier Ntcham came off the bench to curl in an equaliser.

“We interrupted the run of four consecutive defeats, so that is a positive, but conceding at the 94th minute really hurts,” Donadoni told Sky Sport Italia.

“Unfortunately the Torosidis red card was naïve and it damaged the rest of our game. Up until that point, we were in control and could take the win home.

“Every time this happens, I hope that we learn from it. We created so many chances and weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. If we’d been 2-0 up by the end, Ntcham’s goal would’ve been irrelevant.”

