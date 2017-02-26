Rastelli: 'An important step'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli labels Cagliari's 2-1 win over Crotone as 'an important step' for his team.

Goals by Joao Pedro and Marco Borriello gave the Sardi a second away victory of the season, a result which virtually guarantees their place in Serie A for another year.

"We have taken an important step towards safety," Rastelli told reporters. "It was important to win and not give any hope of a revival to Crotone, who played very well today.

"We are finding a new balance, looking to manage our energy well. I have a team who is always ready."

Rastelli then praised the impact of Borriello, who came off the bench to score the winner.

"There are moments in the season when it is right to have players out in order to then bring them on during the game. Today I have to congratulate him for the spirit he showed when he came on."

