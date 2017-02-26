NEWS
Sunday February 26 2017
Zeman: 'Pescara stretched out'
By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman believes Pescara’s problems are “psychological and tactical, not physical” after a 2-0 defeat to Chievo.

His debut was a stunning 5-0 demolition of Genoa, but the Delfini were back to their old ways this afternoon.

“We try to do the best we can, but unfortunately today we were unable to do what we wanted,” Zeman told Rai Sport.

“The way Chievo were set up forced us to stretch out the team, we were too deep and it was difficult to be dangerous in those circumstances.”

Zeman introduced his extremely heavy-duty training exercises this week, so did Pescara have heavy legs?

“I don’t think it’s a physical problem. In my view it is a psychological and tactical issue. A team in our position should always play to win.”

