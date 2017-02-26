Lopez looking at positives

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez chose to focus on the positives despite Palermo's concession of a last minute equaliser.

Ilija Nestorovski's first half penalty looked like giving the Rosanero a vital win over Sampdoria in their battle to avoid relegation, but Fabio Quagliarella's late leveller gave the Blucerchiati a share of the spoils.

However, the Uruguayan Coach is refusing to be downbeat despite his side surrendering two potentially vital points so late on.

"Looking at the positives, we played a great first half," Lopez told reporters.

"In the second half, we should have finished it, when you don't it becomes difficult because they have important individuals.

"We interpreted the match well. The important thing is to always get points, in all places.

"It is not over until the final whistle, we gained a point on Empoli."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.