Chiellini: 'Juve a family'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini says the Leonardo Bonucci controversy is over as the club approach a 'decisive' point in the season.

Chiellini's fellow centre-back was left out of the Old Lady's squad to face Porto in the Champions League after a row with Coach Max Allegri, but returned to the team for last night's Serie A win over Empoli.

Speaking to Tuttojuve.com, the 32-year-old stressed that no individual is bigger than the team and that being at Juve is like being part of a family.

"It hasn't been a calm and relaxing week for Leo, that's normal," Chiellini admitted. "However, on the pitch yesterday he showed all his professionalism, responding with actions.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing isn't an individual. It isn't Chiellini, Buffon or anyone else, it's the team.

"Leo has always thought about the interests of the team and yesterday he had a great game. We are lucky enough to have a frank and sincere relationship with each other, and to all live as a family."

"You can argue from time to time, but the most important thing is getting results."

Chiellini also discussed the importance of yesterday's 2-0 win over Empoli, adding that the next few weeks will be key in determining whether Juve's season is a success.

"It was an important weekend, we managed to continue our consistency. Winning against the so-called smaller teams is hard, especially after a Champions League game in which we expended a lot.

"We did very well to continue to keep our order, to take advantage of our qualities and take home three key points.

"The coming matches, especially with Udinese and Sampdoria away from home, will be massively decisive for us. Even more so than matches against Napoli, Milan and Roma.

"We know it is a crucial period. Between the League, Champions League and the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, from now until 20 March when we have the international break, we have a very important period in our season.

"We are competing in all competitions and it would be a shame not to progress in each of them."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.