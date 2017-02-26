Line-ups: Inter-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi and Marcelo Brozovic return to face Edin Dzeko, but Emerson Palmieri fails a fitness test as Inter and Roma go head-to-head.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Giallorossi need a victory to keep within reach of leaders Juventus and break away from Napoli, who lost 2-0 to Napoli yesterday.

Stefano Pioli’s men require a win to avoid sliding out of the running for a Champions League spot and damaging their Europa League prospects too.

Icardi returns from a two-match ban refreshed and ready to go in the Capocannoniere race, supported by Joao Mario and Marcelo Brozovic in unexpected forward roles.

Brozovic was unexpected at all, as he only just resumed training over the last couple of days and was supposed to be on the bench.

Gary Medel steps in for the suspended Joao Miranda in defence, while Roberto Gagliardini has been a valuable January addition to the squad.

Inter have won nine of their last 10 Serie A games, falling only to Juventus, but with other results this weekend risk dropping behind Atalanta and Lazio.

Roma are without Alessandro Florenzi, while Emerson Palmieri has a muscular problem and failed a late fitness test.

There was the option of using Stephan El Shaarawy on the left, but he doesn’t track back and help out in defence enough to deal with the likes of Candreva, so Luciano Spalletti makes big changes.

Instead, Juan Jesus and Antonio Rudiger are the full-backs, while Bruno Peres is pushed into a more advanced role with Radja Nainggolan and Mohamed Salah to provide support for hitman Dzeko.

Kostas Manolas has shaken off a knock to start in defence.

The referee is Paolo Tagliavento, who has officiated meetings between these sides before, including a 5-3 Inter victory in February 2011.

Roma have only 14 competitive wins away to Inter, drawing 25 and losing 44, the most recent success being 3-0 in October 2013.

It was followed by two losses, 2-1 in April 2015 and 1-0 in October 2015.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Murillo, Medel; Candreva, Gagliardini, Kondogbia, Perisic; Brozovic, Icardi, Joao Mario

Inter bench: Carrizo, Berni, Ansaldi, Andreolli, Santon, Sainsbury, Nagatomo, Banega, Biabiany, Gabriel Barbosa, Palacio, Eder, Pinamonti

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus; De Rossi, Strootman; Salah, Nainggolan, Bruno Peres; Dzeko

Roma bench: Alisson, Lobont, Emerson, Vermaelen, Mario Rui, Gerson, Paredes, Grenier, Perotti, El Shaarawy, Totti

Ref: Tagliavento

