Icardi: 'My ban was unfair'

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi is raring to go after his two-match ban, starting for Inter against Roma and insisting the suspension was “unfair.”

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

“This is a big opportunity and a big night. We’ve got a massive game ahead of us and have to play it well,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

“We are doing a really good job and with Stefano Pioli made changes in every aspect, so this will take us on to great things.

“I always want to score goals, but after being out for two weeks, naturally I am ready to get back on track.

“The ban was a bit unfair, because I did swear at the referee, but I don’t think it warranted a two-match ban.”

Suning Group patron Zhang Jindong is in the stands after a series of meetings this week.

“The presence of Zhang Jindong really motivates us, as he met with the team and fired us up.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.