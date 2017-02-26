NEWS
Sunday February 26 2017
Icardi: 'My ban was unfair'
By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi is raring to go after his two-match ban, starting for Inter against Roma and insisting the suspension was “unfair.”

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

“This is a big opportunity and a big night. We’ve got a massive game ahead of us and have to play it well,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

“We are doing a really good job and with Stefano Pioli made changes in every aspect, so this will take us on to great things.

“I always want to score goals, but after being out for two weeks, naturally I am ready to get back on track.

“The ban was a bit unfair, because I did swear at the referee, but I don’t think it warranted a two-match ban.”

Suning Group patron Zhang Jindong is in the stands after a series of meetings this week.

“The presence of Zhang Jindong really motivates us, as he met with the team and fired us up.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies