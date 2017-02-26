'Manolas at Roma for a long time'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Ricky Massara assured Kostas Manolas “will stay with us for a long time” amid Inter, Chelsea and Arsenal interest.

Tonight the Giallorossi visit Inter at San Siro, click here for the Liveblog.

“This is a fight for the Champions League places and we need a great performance,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“These are some decisive days in the season with decisive games and we are ready for them.”

Manolas starts and he has been heavily linked with Inter as well as Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal.

“We are happy if other clubs admire Manolas, as it means Roma have a very strong defender. He will stay with us for a long time.”

The centre-back is under contract until June 2018, but negotiations over an extension have stalled.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.