Nainggolan double breaks Inter

By Football Italia staff

Roma conquered San Siro 3-1 with a couple of Radja Nainggolan blockbusters and Diego Perotti penalty, while Mauro Icardi got one back for Inter.

The Belgian put in a Man of the Match performance with two stunning individual strikes from distance.

Icardi pulled one back late on to open up the game, but moments later Gary Medel brought down Edin Dzeko for a penalty that Perotti converted.

The hosts had penalty appeals when it was still 2-0 for a mistimed Kevin Strootman kick on Eder, but the referee waved play on.

This result leaves Inter in sixth place, trailing behind Atalanta and Lazio.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how the entire Serie A day unfolded on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.