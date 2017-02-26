Nainggolan: 'Roma deserve success'

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan shared the credit with Roma after his two stunners to beat Inter 3-1. “We are proving that we deserve to be here.”

The Belgian bagged a brace at San Siro this evening, while Mauro Icardi and a Diego Perotti penalty were also on target.

“We are proving that we deserve to be where we are. We won against a great team and it was fully deserved,” Nainggolan told Mediaset Premium.

“We have broken away from Napoli, even if Juventus won again and continue to win…”

Roma will face local rivals Lazio on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

“It’s a difficult period with a packed fixture list, but we have to improve game by game. Now our heads turn to the derby, which will also be tough.

“I do what the Coach asks of me. I do well because I have a team working with me. Without the team, I am nobody.

“No celebrations, as we need to concentrate on the Lazio game.”

