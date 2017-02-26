Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Sunday February 26 2017
Night of the Ninja

 

Roma proved themselves more evolved, but Inter should look at the positives, writes Giancarlo Rinaldi.

It was the game when something had to give. Roma put their hopes of keeping the Scudetto race alive up against Inter’s dreams of a remarkable recovery to a Champions League finish. In the end, it took two blisteringly beautiful strikes from Radja Nainggolan - either one worthy of winning any match - to help decide matters in the Giallorossi’s favour.

From the capital club’s standpoint, they confirmed themselves as the most credible, if still distant, rival to Juventus. This was a match in which it would have been easy to slip up and allow the Bianconeri to extend their lead even further. Instead, Luciano Spalletti’s side showed that, while they might not be the finished article, they are as close as Serie A is going to get at the moment to a team capable of keeping La Vecchia Signora honest.

They bossed the game early on, Daniele De Rossi taking the reins, and were worth their two-goal advantage. And when Inter staged a brave comeback, they were smart enough to soak up the pressure and then sting them on the break with a move that produced a decisive penalty. This is simply a side further along the journey to maturity than the Nerazzurri find themselves.

But that shouldn’t diminish what Stefano Pioli has achieved, nor should Interisti wallow in self-pity. They should have had a penalty when Eder got caught by Kevin Strootman in the box and plenty of Italian referees would have given a free-kick at the outset of Nainggolan’s dash towards his second goal.

However, to dwell too long on these individual incidents would be to both ignore the progress this side has made and, potentially, hamper the work which still needs to be done.

That the Milanese giants harbour any hope of getting to the top three is testament to how they have turned this season around. A promised injection of transfer funding in the summer also bodes well. All hope of European football is not lost, but they could waste a lot of time and energy recriminating about the outcome of this game. They would be far better served to dust themselves off and get ready to finish the campaign as strongly as they can.

For the impression, regardless of individual moments in the match, was that Roma were the better, more complete side with a stronger array of players at their disposal. There should be no shame in admitting that - at least once the heat of battle has reduced to a low, post-game simmer. The boys from the Olimpico are a little further down the road than their counterparts from San Siro, but that doesn’t mean they are completely out of sight.

There is the spine of a side starting to emerge at Inter and a team which is clearly capable of beating most of the teams around and behind them in the league table. They still lack that little extra something required to defeat the very top outfits in Italy, but they are getting a lot closer than they have looked for a while.

If they can focus on those positives, rather than clutching at excuses, this could still turn out to be a decent season for the boys in blue and black.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

Have your say...
Anonymous
I wish people would keep to commenting on the actual topic of the blogs on this site rather than using them as a forum to slag off other teams. Most of the Juve-Inter remarks for example are getting a bit boring now......
on the 27th February, 2017 at 12:36am
Dave Toronto
Clearly it's Juve's fault inter lost - they paid the ref to ensure Roma won this game in order to keep inter out of the European spots! Ladri! Kung hei fat choi!
on the 26th February, 2017 at 11:56pm
Anonymous
Think it has to do with how is name might be pronounced in some circles... maybe its "nainjo-lan"
on the 26th February, 2017 at 11:07pm
Anonymous
anyone can tell me why he is called ninja?
reason?
on the 26th February, 2017 at 10:56pm
Anonymous
I hope inter milan relegate to serie B and/or serie C
on the 26th February, 2017 at 10:53pm

Post new comment

Your email address is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
If you have your own website, enter its address here.
Maximum 500 characters.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
Your responses will be moderated, and sometimes edited, by Football Italia before appearing on the site. Please keep your comments clean and try to keep them relevant to the blog above. We reserve the right to reject views that we deem unsuitable for publication.
FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST BLOGS
LATEST BLOGS FROM GIANCARLO RINALDI
CLUB BY CLUB NEWS

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies