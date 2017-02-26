Post new comment

It was the game when something had to give. Roma put their hopes of keeping the Scudetto race alive up against Inter’s dreams of a remarkable recovery to a Champions League finish. In the end, it took two blisteringly beautiful strikes from Radja Nainggolan - either one worthy of winning any match - to help decide matters in the Giallorossi’s favour.

From the capital club’s standpoint, they confirmed themselves as the most credible, if still distant, rival to Juventus. This was a match in which it would have been easy to slip up and allow the Bianconeri to extend their lead even further. Instead, Luciano Spalletti’s side showed that, while they might not be the finished article, they are as close as Serie A is going to get at the moment to a team capable of keeping La Vecchia Signora honest.

They bossed the game early on, Daniele De Rossi taking the reins, and were worth their two-goal advantage. And when Inter staged a brave comeback, they were smart enough to soak up the pressure and then sting them on the break with a move that produced a decisive penalty. This is simply a side further along the journey to maturity than the Nerazzurri find themselves.

But that shouldn’t diminish what Stefano Pioli has achieved, nor should Interisti wallow in self-pity. They should have had a penalty when Eder got caught by Kevin Strootman in the box and plenty of Italian referees would have given a free-kick at the outset of Nainggolan’s dash towards his second goal.

However, to dwell too long on these individual incidents would be to both ignore the progress this side has made and, potentially, hamper the work which still needs to be done.

That the Milanese giants harbour any hope of getting to the top three is testament to how they have turned this season around. A promised injection of transfer funding in the summer also bodes well. All hope of European football is not lost, but they could waste a lot of time and energy recriminating about the outcome of this game. They would be far better served to dust themselves off and get ready to finish the campaign as strongly as they can.

For the impression, regardless of individual moments in the match, was that Roma were the better, more complete side with a stronger array of players at their disposal. There should be no shame in admitting that - at least once the heat of battle has reduced to a low, post-game simmer. The boys from the Olimpico are a little further down the road than their counterparts from San Siro, but that doesn’t mean they are completely out of sight.

There is the spine of a side starting to emerge at Inter and a team which is clearly capable of beating most of the teams around and behind them in the league table. They still lack that little extra something required to defeat the very top outfits in Italy, but they are getting a lot closer than they have looked for a while.

If they can focus on those positives, rather than clutching at excuses, this could still turn out to be a decent season for the boys in blue and black.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.