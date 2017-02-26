Perotti: 'I watch the goalkeeper'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti explained his penalty technique and why Federico Fazio is in the form of his life as Roma beat Inter 3-1.

The Giallorossi conquered San Siro thanks to a Radja Nainggolan brace and Perotti’s late spot-kick, which he seemed to almost pass into the net.

“I train every day to improve and that includes on penalties,” Perotti told Roma TV.

“I knew that Samir Handanovic was an excellent goalkeeper on spot-kicks, so I was afraid he might save it, but I am happy to have scored for me and the team. It was important to finish the game off, as Inter could’ve been really dangerous in those final minutes.

“I tend to wait for the goalkeeper to move, watch him to the end and then decide on which angle I’m going for.”

Perotti was particularly impressed by the performance of his Roma teammate Fazio.

“I’ve known him for many years, he is like a brother to me. A couple of games ago I told him that not even in his best spell at Sevilla had he been in such good form.

“It’s not exactly a surprise, but he is playing at a level that I didn’t know he had. I am very happy for him, as he deserves all of this success. Of course, he only plays this well because of me!”

