Juve keen on Bernardeschi

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are keen on signing Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi this summer, according to reports.

The Bianconeri were also said to be keen on Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, but this morning’s edition of La Stampa states that Bernardeschi has now ousted Berardi as the number one target for the summer.

With the 23-year-old in fine form in the number 10 role for the Viola, interest is said to have shifted his way, but there will be competition from both Inter and Chelsea, both of whom are keen on the Carrara-born player.

Bernardeschi hit the headlines with a wonderful free-kick against Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this month but is unlikely to be in action this evening when Fiorentina take on Torino due to a bruised ankle.



