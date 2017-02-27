Inter to bring in Conte?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Antonio Conte could return to Italy with Inter at the end of the season.

According to La Repubblica, the Chelsea boss is suffering from homesickness in London and would prefer a return to Italy, should the Blues win the Premier League title.

The report suggests that the Suning Group in charge of the Nerazzurri have already sent representatives to discuss an offer for next season with the former Juventus boss.

Further information in Tuttosport points to a situation whereby current Coach Stefano Pioli will only remain in position should his side qualify for the Champions League this term.

A defeat to Roma last night sees Inter in sixth place in the table, six points behind Napoli in third.

