Monday February 27 2017
Abate suffers eye injury
By Football Italia staff

Milan captain Ignazio Abate will be assessed today after suffering an eye injury against Sassuolo.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital in Reggio Emilia after the game after having suffered a blow to his left eye during the match.

As he left the medical facility, his eye was said to be visibly swollen and bloodshot.

Reports say he suffered a haematoma, but was able to return to Milan, where he will be subject to further tests today.

